AT&T, DOD Demonstrate 5G Smart Warehouse Tech at Naval Base Coronado; Lance Spencer Quoted

AT&T announced on Tuesday that the company has participated in the demonstration of the latest 5G-powered technology solutions from the U.S. Navy and the Department of Defense (DoD) that can support the establishment of a Naval “Smart Warehouse.”

“The AT&T 5G-powered solution we’ve delivered at Naval Base Coronado is a first of its kind, high-performance, highly secure, and scalable private network solution,” said Lance Spencer , client executive vice president of Défense for AT&T Public Sector and FirstNet . “We expect it will serve as the foundation for improved efficiency, timeliness, accuracy, security, and safety of Naval warehouse operations.”

The 5G Smart Warehouse project at Naval Base Coronado is the DoD program’s use-case incorporating 5G capabilities for transhipments between shore facilities and naval units. AT&T’s 5G network offers DoD the ability to scale its 5G-enabled smart warehouse solution and supports global access for DoD users via roaming capabilities used with AT&T’s network infrastructure.

The demonstrations occurred at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego where the smart warehouse concept is being explored by DoD, which featured the optimization of warehouse operations for the 5G Radio Access Network as well as 5G-enabled augmented reality and virtual reality capabilities to support military training, and high-definition video surveillance.

“We’re not just building for our warfighters. We are also innovating with the American citizen in mind. DoD is working to accelerate the development and deployment of 5G-enabled capabilities across many use cases while ensuring those systems,” said Amanda Toman , acting Principal Director of 5G-NextG, Office of the Undersecretary of Defense, Research & Engineering.

Moving forward, AT&T expects to connect our high-speed, low-latency 5G service with smart warehouse application infrastructure to support DoD’s objectives of leveraging 5G for smart operations and vastly increased asset visibility.