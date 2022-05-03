DOD Kicks Off 5G Smart Warehousing Project at Naval Base Coronado

The Department of Defense has launched the 5G Smart Warehousing project at Naval Base Coronado in an effort to capitalize on 5G-enabled capabilities to streamline naval logistic operations.

DOD said Monday its 5G-NextG Initiative within the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering collaborated with Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, Naval Supply Systems Command, Navy Region Southwest, Naval Base Coronado and industry partners to develop the project demonstrating the use of 5G to support trans-shipments between shore facilities and naval units.

The transportation and storage of materiel and supplies, as well as their identification, recording, organization and retrieval, are some of the warehouse operations that the initiative looks to enhance.

“As one of the first sites funded to test this technology for the U.S. military, we will help map 5G development and DoD strategies moving into the future,” said Captain Timothy Brown, commanding officer, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center San Diego.