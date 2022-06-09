Army Issues Unmanned Aircraft Engineering Support RFP

The U.S. Army has issued a solicitation for a potential $88 million small business set-aside contract to procure engineering support services for soldier unmanned aircraft systems.

Interested businesses can submit proposals until June 28, and the Army plans to will evaluate offerors using the “best value” sourcing method, according to a notice posted Wednesday on SAM.gov.

A selected contractor will help the military branch engineer Group I reconnaissance aircraft platforms and handheld ground control stations.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a 12-month base ordering period, four 12-month option periods and an additional six-month extension.

Systems under the procurement effort include the RQ11B, RQ20A and the Tactical Open Government-Owned Architecture.