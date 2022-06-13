Alex Wagner Swears in as Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Manpower & Reserve Affairs; Secretary Frank Kendall Quoted

Alex Wagner, formerly vice president at the Aerospace Industries Association, was sworn in as the assistant secretary for manpower and reserve affairs at the Department of the Air Force.

He is now tasked to oversee manpower, military and civilian personnel, Reserve component affairs and other focus areas of his new role, the Air Force said Thursday.

Wagner received his nomination from President Biden in July 2021 and was confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday.

“With a history of service in government, the legal field, and commercial industry, Alex is the ideal leader to drive forward efforts to support our total force Airmen and Guardians, and their families,” commented Frank Kendall, Air Force secretary and three-time Wash100 Award recipient.

At AIA, Wagner was responsible for talent and workforce policy and strategic partnership development. He was also a former chief of staff to the secretary of the Army.