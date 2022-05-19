Young Bang Aims to Speed Up Army Acquisition in Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Role

Young Bang, the newly appointed principal deputy assistant secretary for acquisition, logistics and technology at the U.S. Army, wants to ensure that the service will acquire the weapons and systems needed for warfighters to perform missions.

The Army said Wednesday Bang is responsible for overseeing the branch’s software development, procurement and upgrade, data utilization and artificial intelligence adoption efforts.

He also aims to help the service attract professionals with technological know-how and experience to operationalize innovation.

“I understand the cutting-edge technology. I can help the Army build it and buy it. I want to ensure that realistic testing and Soldier feedback are integrated in the acquisition process,” Bang said.

Bang previously served as chief growth officer at Atlas Research and held partner and senior vice president roles at Booz Allen Hamilton, according to his LinkedIn profile.