Quad Leaders Reaffirm Commitment to Boosting Resilience in Indo-Pacific

President Biden met with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan for a strategic security dialogue in Tokyo where they renewed their commitment to boosting the security, resilience and economic growth of the Indo-Pacific region.

In a joint statement published by the White House on Tuesday, the four Quad leaders discussed the coalition’s key areas of focus, including peace and stability, global health security, climate change, cybersecurity and emerging technology.

The Quad partners mentioned the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and its potential impact on the region, reiterating the need for peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law.

They also discussed the coalition’s efforts to support global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including financial contributions of approximately $5.2 billion to the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment program.

“Noting significant expansion in the global supply of COVID-19 vaccines, we will continue to share safe, effective, affordable and quality-assured COVID-19 vaccines where and when they are needed,” the statement said.

Moreover, the leaders affirmed commitment to accelerate disaster preparedness and response efforts in the region through the use of space-related applications and technologies.

In February, the Biden administration released the Indo-Pacific Strategy of the United States outlining its plans to build connections within and beyond the region, help drive regional prosperity and security and support efforts to achieve regional resilience.