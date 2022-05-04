QinetiQ Appoints Steve Iwicki to Lead C5ISR Business as EVP; CEO Shawn Purvis Quoted

Steve Iwicki , a military and industry executive specializing in intelligence, has been added to the QinetiQ US team as executive vice president and general manager of its C5ISR business.

Iwicki’s new position will find him boosting QinetiQ’s robotics and sensor services programs and aligning their work to public and private sector needs, the defense technology company said Tuesday.

Shawn Purvis , CEO and president of QinetiQ US and a two-time Wash100 Award recipient, shared that she believes Iwicki will be “a tremendous asset” to the company’s expanding profile and said his adjoined military and industry history “will help to enable our position at the forefront of disruptive technology and expand into core areas of cyber and IT modernization.”

The executive brings two decades of experience as a U.S. Army intelligence officer to his new role at QinetQ. He will also apply a facility for strengthening organizational revenue growth and disciplined program execution from his time at Leidos, General Dynamics Information Technology, SOS International and Octo.

The main thrust of Iwicki’s work at the latter companies was delivering C5ISR platforms and strategies; he was responsible for the administration of programs in Iraq, Afghanistan, Dijbouti and various other CENTCOM-, EUCOM- and PACOM-occupied countries.

In addition, Iwicki has overseen business units with $350 million in annual revenue and task-forces of over 1,500 team members. Prior to coming to QinetiQ, he was chief operating officer at Ashburn, Virginia-based technology company VivSoft, which serves public sector clientele.

He is currently president of the National Military Intelligence Foundation and a member of the Industry Advisory Council of American Military University, as well as a published author and frequent spokesperson on defense and intelligence issues for government agencies and media outlets.

“I look forward to working together to build our portfolio of product and service offerings through creative problem solving and team development,” Iwicki commented regarding his new role.