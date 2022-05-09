Peraton Named a 2022 U.S. Best Managed Company for Excellence in Strategy, Corporate Culture; CEO Stu Shea Quoted

Peraton has been highlighted among an esteemed group of businesses as a 2022 U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and the Wall Street Journal.

A celebration of companies that achieve highly in strategy and execution and evince strong corporate culture and governance/financial performance, Peraton was one of just 51 organizations selected, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said Monday.

Stu Shea , Peraton’s chairman, president and CEO, detailed how the distinction proves the five-year-old company is “charting a sustainable course for long-term success.”

“We have put in place the right strategy, the right people and the right rules to stand alongside well-run companies spanning every major American business sector,” Shea, a six-time Wash100 Award recipient, added.

The U.S. Best Managed Company honor is bestowed to private American companies that are sophisticated strategic planners with a diverse and passionate workforce and robust financial reports. Peraton is distinguished as the only Virginia-based company as well as the sole national security-focused company among the group.

Peraton was founded in 2017 as the result of Veritas Capital’s acquisition of the government IT services arm of Harris Corporation, in combination the federal IT and mission support business of Northrop Grumman and Perspecta. Its first several years of business have been a steady climb of contract awards and consistent, public sector-focused work, resulting in a $7 billion national security partner.

According to Shea, Peraton saw a “seven-fold expansion in 2021.”

The company is already gearing up for another banner year. So far in 2022, Peraton has received several high-profile contract awards, including a $254 million State Department win for cybersecurity support and a $2.6 billion Department of Homeland Security win for data center and cloud services .

Shea was also recognized with his sixth Wash100 Award in the first quarter of the year.