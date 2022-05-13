NIST Awards Grants for Manufacturing USA Technology Roadmaps Program; Mike Molnar Quoted

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has awarded $2.08 million in total grants to seven research projects to create technology roadmaps for advancing the manufacturing industry.

Each award under the Manufacturing USA Technology Roadmaps program is valued at up to $300,000 and will run for one year and six months to identify challenges and barriers that hinder the growth of advanced manufacturing technology in the U.S.

The awardees for the second MfgTech grant are Edison Welding Institute, SRI International, International Electronics Manufacturing Initiative, ASTM International, the University of Houston, Case Western Reserve University and the University of New Hampshire.

Each consortium will develop technology roadmaps to prioritize research and development initiatives, such as the adoption of emerging technologies like additive manufacturing, artificial intelligence and machine learning and robotics.

“This new round of awards enables strategic partnerships across the country that will identify and document ways to accelerate the adoption of critical manufacturing technologies in the U.S.,” said Mike Molnar, director of the NIST Office of Advanced Manufacturing.

The research projects will also aim to address skills shortages, promote diversity and inclusion in manufacturing and accelerate technology development and commercialization.