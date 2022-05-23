Milancy Harris Nominated as DOD Deputy Undersecretary for Security, Intelligence

President Biden has nominated Milancy Harris, deputy assistant secretary for irregular warfare and counterterrorism at the Department of Defense, to serve as deputy undersecretary for security and intelligence at DOD.

Harris was part of the Intelligence Community Agency Review Team during the Biden-Harris transition, the White House said Friday.

In her current role, Harris oversees the development of policy guidance and implementation of all DOD strategies and plans with regard to counterterrorism and irregular warfare, including the recruitment of special operations forces in irregular warfare, special reconnaissance and counterproliferation, among other areas.

In 2004, she joined the IC and worked at the Defense Intelligence Agency as an analyst.

Her government career also included time as chief of staff of the directorate of intelligence at the National Counterterrorism Center; director for counterterrorism on the National Security Council staff; deputy director of the emerging issues division at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence; and as an intelligence briefer within the office of the secretary of defense.