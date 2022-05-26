Maj. Gen. Stacey Hawkins Nominated as Commander of Air Force Sustainment Center

Lloyd Austin, secretary of the Department of Defense and a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient, said President Biden has nominated U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Stacey Hawkins to serve as commander of Air Force Sustainment Center within Air Force Materiel Command at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma.

The Tuesday announcement also included Hawkins’ potential appointment to the grade of lieutenant general.

Currently, Hawkins is the director of logistics, engineering and force protection for Headquarters Air Combat Command at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia. He oversees a team responsible for integrating requirements, planning and budget execution in support of over 1,100 fighters and special mission aircraft in 35 wings.

Hawkins is also tasked to oversee strategy, policy, resources and performance management of aircraft maintenance as well as other force protection efforts.

His career includes time serving as director of logistics, civil engineering, force protection and nuclear integration for Air Force Materiel Command.