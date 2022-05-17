Report: Lt. Gen. John Shaw, Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting Among Potential Nominees to Lead Space Force

Lt. Gen. John Shaw and Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting have emerged as potential candidates for the role of Space Force chief, Breaking Defense reported Monday.

Sources said the White House is now considering the two names for potential nomination as it looks for a replacement to Chief of Space Operations Gen. Jay Raymond, who plans to retire in the fall.

Raymond, a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, previously served as commander of U.S. Space Command.

Shaw currently serves as deputy commander of Space Command. Prior to this role, he was commander of Combined Force Space Component Command and deputy chief of Space Operations Command.

He joined the Air Force in 1990 after graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy with a bachelor’s degree in astronautical engineering and a minor in Russian language.

Whiting is commander of Space Operations Command and oversees the preparation and sustainment of combat support forces, space, cyber and combat-ready intelligence.

He previously served as deputy commander of the Headquarters U.S. Space Force and commanded the 13th Space Warning Squadron. He entered the Air Force in 1989 following his graduation from the academy.