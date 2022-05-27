Leidos’ Lisette Bergeron Talks Risk Management & Delivering Results With Potomac Officers Club

Vice President and Division Manager of the Analysis Solutions division of Leidos ’ Intelligence Group, Lisette Bergeron , was featured recently in an Executive Spotlight interview with the Potomac Officers Club to discuss the philosophy that drives her career and share her thoughts on succeeding in the ever-changing GovCon market.

In this excerpt from her interview, Bergeron highlights her core leadership strengths and shares her insights into using risk management to inform her professional strategy:

“Performing in different roles, domains and segments has nurtured my joy of problem-solving and has reinforced for me the power of diversity, open-mindedness and optimism. I am convinced that there is more opportunity in my future than there ever was in my past – and I find that incredibly encouraging. This is a philosophy that I share with my friends and colleagues each day: ‘With opportunity there is risk.’ Early on, I recognized that risk is the language of management.

So, as I pursue operational excellence, mission understanding, effective communications, team building and more, I use risk – and opportunity – management to strategize on how to maintain schedule, increase quality and deliver within cost boundaries. By recognizing and speaking frankly about the imperfections, the risks and the opportunities that persist in all products and services, my teams succeed by accelerating problem solving and delivering critical-to-quality results that our customers value most.”

To read the full Executive Spotlight interview with Leidos’ Lisette Bergeron , visit PotomacOfficersClub.com , where you can learn more about the platform’s membership benefits.