Biden to Nominate Laura Taylor-Kale as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy

Laura Taylor-Kale, fellow for innovation and economic competitiveness at the Council on Foreign Relations, will be nominated by President Biden to be the assistant secretary for industrial base policy at the Department of Defense.

The White House announced Friday Biden’s intent to nominate Taylor-Kale and other individuals to key leadership roles in his administration.

The CFR fellow has years-long experience in foreign economic policy, international development finance and industrial policy. Her previous work includes time as senior advisor for policy and operations at the Overseas Private Investment Corp. and as deputy assistant secretary for manufacturing at the Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration.

Taylor-Kale also spent nearly a decade at the State Department, where she served as a financial economist and foreign service officer.

In a LinkedIn post, the nominee welcomed the announcement and expressed intent to work with the Senate on the confirmation process’ next steps.