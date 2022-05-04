Kathlyn Gibbs to Drive NeoSystems’ Channel Program as Partners & Alliances VP

Kathy Gibbs was elevated to the role of vice president of partners and alliances at NeoSystems as part of the information technology company’s initiative to boost its channel program.

NeoSystems said Tuesday Gibbs, who was a senior account executive, will now be responsible for building and leading a revamped effort aimed at developing a more expansive partner ecosystem in support of the company’s strategic growth in 2022.

The NeoNetwork is a program that seeks to deliver a portfolio of managed IT, hosting and security platform and corporate services to customers. It will offer more financial incentives to referral partners and provide a new teaming process, expanded technical support and channel enablement portal.

“With a renewed emphasis on strategic growth, we are focused on the further development of our partner and alliances ecosystem… Together with our partners, we are building new solutions to meet the increased demand to enable operational agility for our clients,” said Gibbs.