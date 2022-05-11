Jessica Rosenworcel Highlights FCC’s 5G Agenda, Ideas to Expand Commercial Use of Spectrum

Jessica Rosenworcel, chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission, noted five agency initiatives that support the fifth generation of wireless technology in a speech at the 2022 5G Summit in Washington D.C.

She said the FCC is developing a broadband data collection system as part of efforts to address the digital divide and determine how 5G services will reach communities.

The agency also helps households secure internet connections under the Affordable Connectivity Program, promotes the Open Radio Access Network technology and works with federal partners as part of the Spectrum Coordination Initiative.

According to Rocenworcel, the FCC has granted more than 4,000 wireless service licenses through mid-band spectrum auction events and is scheduled to start its next auction of airwaves in July.

The chairwoman also presented several ideas for FCC and Congress to further expand the availability of spectrum for commercial innovation.

She proposed updating the Commercial Spectrum Enhancement Act to add funding mechanisms for agencies that relocate to new spectrum bands.

The government should also consider developing incentive programs to maintain a supply of spectrum for new applications in the wireless technology sector, Rocenworcel added.