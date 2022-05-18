GSA Selects 6 Clean Energy Tech Products for Evaluation in Federal Buildings

The General Services Administration will implement and evaluate six technology products in agency-controlled facilities as part of efforts to reduce the federal real estate portfolio’s carbon footprint.

GSA said Tuesday the selections follow a request for information under its Green Proving Ground program with the Department of Energy to identify potential industry sources of building systems that could help the government meet net-zero emission goals.

Two of the chosen technologies are intended to manage electric vehicle charging and will undergo tests through the Applied Innovation Learning Laboratories demonstration initiative.

WeaveGrid and Fermata Energy respectively offered an EV charge management platform and a bi-directional EV charging system to the program.

The other products are a carbon dioxide-based heat pump from Dalrada, a photovoltaic tracker from Rocking Solar, a non-metallized window film from 3M and NGS and a hydronic additive from Endo Enterprises/Pace49.

GSA coordinates with the Department of Energy on the GPG program.