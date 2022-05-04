GovConPay, FCE Partner to Ensure DOL Compliance in Government Contracting Industry; Joe Young Quoted

GovConPay, a provider of payroll and human resources services to government contractors, has partnered with employee benefits firm FCE Benefit Administrators to help the government contracting sector comply with Department of Labor requirements.

The partnership comes as DOL expands its enforcement team nationwide by adding 100 investigators to its wage and hour division that supervises the collection of back wages for workers under the Services Contract Act, GovConPay said Tuesday.

Jessica Looman, acting administrator of the DOL Wage and Hour Division, said the department expects to hire more investigators in fiscal year 2022.

“We listened to our clients across the country who are concerned about SCA compliance. With penalties and sanctions becoming more frequent and often substantial, now is the time to put a strategic partner to work for you and your bottom line,” said Joe Young, president of GovConPay.

The partnership will work to provide customized turnkey technology designed to help government contractors ensure compliance with DOL requirements.

Noncompliance with the SCA requirements can lead to fines and penalties. Approximately $230 million in back wages for workers were recovered in fiscal year 2021, according to the Economic Policy Institute.