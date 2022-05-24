FBI Names Robert Brown as Executive Assistant Director of S&T Branch

Robert Brown was tapped by FBI Director Christopher Wray to serve as the executive assistant director of the Science and Technology Branch, responsible for leading the Criminal Justice Information Services, Laboratory and Operational Technology divisions at the bureau’s headquarters in Washington.

FBI said Monday Brown was the assistant director of the operational technology unit that works to ensure continued bureau operations through technology-based offerings.

Brown’s career includes time serving as a special agent assigned to the Miami Field Office in the early 2000s and as a supervisory special agent with the Transfer Unit in the Human Resources Division at Headquarters in 2009. From there, he moved to the Charlotte Field Office in North Carolina to oversee the Raleigh Resident Agency.

In 2014, Brown took charge of the Columbia Field Office in South Carolina as an assistant special agent. His other assignments in the succeeding years were with the Criminal Investigative Division at HQ, the Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate and the Louisville Field Office.