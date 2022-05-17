ECS Donates to US Naval Academy’s Hopper Hall to Support Cybersecurity Studies; President John Heneghan Quoted

ECS announced on Tuesday that the company and partners have donated more than $4 million to the recently opened its Hopper Hall, the Naval Academy Center for Cybersecurity Studies . It will be the first academic building constructed on the USNA campus in forty years.

“The Naval Academy is at the forefront of training next-gen cyber warriors. We are confident this donation will strengthen the capabilities of the Center for Cyber Security by enabling midshipmen to develop practical skills through hands-on experience in cyber operations,” said John Heneghan , president of ECS and a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient.

The donation to support the Advanced Cyber Threat Defense (ACTD) hardware and software platform, a complete suite of enterprise security automation tools for use in the educational lab, was made in partnership with Trellix and ThreatQuotient .

The ACTD platform is a comprehensive, next-generation endpoint security tool that provides visibility, remediation, orchestration, and management of digital assets, as well as state-of-the-art threat intelligence sharing.

Hopper Hall is named for Rear Admiral Grace Hopper , a renowned mathematician and computer scientist who pioneered the development of computer programming languages. Hopper Hall includes classrooms, teaching and research laboratories, and a research and testing tank.

