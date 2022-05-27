DOE Presents Public Roadmap for Boosting Cybersecurity in Manufacturing Industry

The Department of Energy has unveiled a set of priorities for enhancing competition, cybersecurity and supply chain management in the U.S. manufacturing industry for the next five years.

The Cybersecurity Manufacturing Innovation Institute’s Public Roadmap highlights the importance of protecting the sector from cyber threats as manufacturers increase their adoption of digital technologies and applications such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, DOE said Thursday.

The roadmap is primarily focused on large and small and medium manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers that support large-scale production of technologies.

The document includes a call for the manufacturing sector to facilitate collaboration on ensuring the secure deployment of energy-efficient platforms across the industry to boost overall cyber defenses.

“The initiatives detailed in this Roadmap will ensure that our protective measures keep pace with advancements in automation, digitization, and a range of advanced manufacturing technologies, protecting our domestic manufacturing and our economy,” said Kelly Speakes-Backman, DOE’s principal deputy assistant secretary for energy efficiency and renewable energy.