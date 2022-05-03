DOE Lab Develops Satellite-Supercomputer Link System

The Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory has built a satellite terminal designed to collect and connect satellite data to a high-performance computing facility.

ORNL said Monday it aims to finish the installation of the supercomputer-powered ground station this summer to support the transmission of imagery for automated detection of changes on the Earth’s surface.

The lab expects the new system to help government and industry partners downlink data from S-band and ultra-high-frequency satellites directly to ORNL’s supercomputing hub.

Researchers could use the HPC machine to analyze satellite data for use in emergency response and disaster relief missions. A Battelle-University of Tennessee partnership manages and operates ORNL.