DIU, GSA Seek to Speed Up Access of Agencies to Emerging Commercial Tech; Michael Brown Quoted

The Defense Innovation Unit and the General Services Administration have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a framework that would enable GSA to facilitate the transition of prototyped technology platforms at DIU to contract vehicles.

“Partnering with GSA to more easily bring proven, innovative, and emerging technologies to meet agency missions across the U.S. government is a win-win for both the taxpayers and for the commercial companies working with DIU,” Michael Brown, director of DIU and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, said in a statement published Monday.

The MOU will enable GSA to easily bring innovative platforms to federal clients and provide agencies access to non-traditional tech vendors through GSA contracts.

GSA will also help Department of Defense and non-DOD organizations to scale commercial tech platforms across the U.S. DIU and GSA will also leverage the use of follow-on contracting, other transaction authority and FASt Lane process to facilitate collaboration with industry partners.

DIU focuses on six key emerging tech areas: artificial intelligence/machine learning; autonomy; cyber; energy; human systems; and space.