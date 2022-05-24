Devo Technology Drives New Contracts, Public Sector Partnerships; GM Dan Wilbricht Quoted

Devo Technology announced on Monday that since the cloud-native logging and security analytics company was designed as “In-Progress” for full authorization through the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program ( FedRAMP ) back in February, Devo has continued to drive its momentum in other critical areas of public sector business.

Most notably, Devo Technology has been accepted as a partner in the Public Sector Program (PSP) with Amazon Web Services, which has increased the collaboration and resources for Devo to deliver end solutions that help customers solve their problems.

Devo Technology has also partnered with DLT to provide streamlined access to emerging technology solutions through existing government contract vehicles. In addition, Devo also increased its ability to sell its products and solutions to government entities through new availability with the General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule.

The company has also achieved “Supplier Status” with OMNIA Partners and integrated the Devo platform to help AFS collect all log traffic and correlate and set up alerts to monitor and look for any suspicious behavior in core sets of network devices and key systems.

“The Devo Platform was built for those on the front lines of defending U.S. cyber posture in a radically expanding risk landscape,” Dan Wilbricht , Public Sector GM at Devo, said following the FedRAMP announcement back in Feb. 2022.

“Devo’s dedication to achieving full FedRAMP authorization acknowledges the importance of providing federal agencies the best cybersecurity and logging solutions possible, so they can have insight into and defend their networks and focus on continuing to support the American people,” Wilbricht explained.

For the company’s growth, Devo Technology also had a 200 percent increase in personnel to grow the company’s public sector team significantly across direct and channel sales, solution engineering and marketing. The Devo Platform continues to provide exceptional quality services to ensure absolute commitment for the company’s customers in the public sector.