Curtiss-Wright Wins RBSL Contract for British Army Tank Turret Stabilization Upgrades; Lynn Bamford Quoted

Curtiss-Wright Corporation has secured a $25 million contract from Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land to equip a battle tank weapon system with its turret drive stabilization apparatus.

The contract necessitates that Curtiss-Wright will contribute its customized Turret Drive Servo System to the British Army’s Challenger 3 Main Battle Tank, along with other enhancements, the Davidson, North Carolina-based aerospace and defense contractor said Tuesday.

Lynn Bamford , CEO and president of Curtiss-Wright, described how the company’s selection for this contract award demonstrates faith in its technological approach and “exemplifies our position as a leader in aiming and stabilization solutions to the global defense industry.”

“Furthermore, our defense electronics technology brings new levels of stability, reliability and high-precision motion control to the ground vehicle market,” Bamford, who is also a Wash100 Award recipient, added.

The collaboration between Curtiss-Wright and RBSL continues an ongoing partnership that has seen the two companies attempt to create a resilient and effective Challenger 3 tank. The work will entail modeling, testing and implementation of the latest modernization changes and is a part of the UK Ministry of Defence’s tank upgrade project.

Specifically, through Curtiss-Wright’s aiming and stabilization modifications, the Challenger 3 will be outfitted with capabilities such as maintaining target location accuracy and exacting turret balance while in motion. The company’s TDSS platform is also scalable to mission needs and environmental demands, allowing for the alteration of motion control and stability depending on the situation.

Marco Noeding, managing director of RBSL, called the system “impressive” and deemed it “fundamental to the operation of the tank.”

Curtiss-Wright’s newest contract follows its $70 million April award from Progeny to provide processor modules for a pair of U.S. Navy torpedo systems. This work will similarly involve the updating of crucial military technology.