CISA, FBI Link Russian State-Backed Actors to Cyberattacks on Satcom Networks

The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency have issued an updated advisory attributing the cyberattacks on satellite communication networks to Russian state-backed malicious cyber actors.

Russia initiated cyberattacks on commercial satcom networks in late February to cause disruption on Ukraine’s command and control in support of its invasion and such actions extended to other countries in Europe, CISA said Tuesday.

CISA is working with Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative and international partners to build up cybersecurity resilience and respond to malicious activity.

The FBI and CISA are urging private and public sectors to assess and implement guidance included in several cyber advisories, including the one issued in March.

Under the advisory titled Strengthening Cybersecurity of SATCOM Network Providers and Customers, the agencies are calling on satcom network providers to adopt secure methods for authentication, enforce principle of least privilege, implement encryption, monitor logs for suspicious activity and ensure robust patching and system configuration audits, among other measures.