Bryan Walter, VP & GM of Gordian’s Federal Business Shares Industry Advice

Vice President and General Manager of Gordian ’s federal business, Bryan Walter , was featured recently in an Executive Spotlight interview with the Potomac Officers Club. Walter — whose career has spanned nearly two decades across consulting firms like Accenture, Deloitte and Booz Allen — talked about how he’s adapted to new and emerging technologies within the federal landscape.

In this excerpt from his interview, Walter shared his personal advice for someone looking to build their resume and accelerate their career in the government contracting market:

“As I grew in my career, I always struggled with deciding whether to be broad or deep. I knew I wanted to lead a business, so I would need to have depth in certain leadership areas, but I regularly wondered, ‘Do I need to be more technical?’ or ‘Should I be diving deeper into this problem with the team, even though I know they have it under control?’

For me, having breadth allowed me to understand the business and be able to jump in and help solve a lot of different challenges both for clients and for the company. And I loved that kind of problem-solving, so I stuck to it, and I think it has served me well. Overall, resume building is going to be a mix of breadth and depth, and what really should drive where you go to best position yourself is to follow the things that interest you most.

It’s also important to realize you may not achieve everything you want to in every role and that’s okay – you probably learn more in those roles. That’s where having a strong network of mentors that can lift you up is really important. Mentors can rely on their own experiences to help you see all the angles of how to have the most impact doing those things that interest you.”

