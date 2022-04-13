Yext’s Justin Fessler Talks Federal Tech Needs with Potomac Officers Club

Senior Director of Yext’s federal business, Justin Fessler , recently participated in an Executive Spotlight interview with the Potomac Officers Club to discuss the federal government’s technology needs and share the core tenets that steer his career working with the public sector. An IBM alumnus, Fessler now works to enhance citizen services using AI-powered solutions and natural language processing for Yext’s federal clients.

In this excerpt from his spotlight, Fessler describes how he got his start in the federal landscape and talks about how to meet the government’s evolving requirements:

“I’ve always been a tech geek. My father worked for IBM for 39 years and I wanted to be like him. I went to Binghamton University’s Watson School of Engineering and wanted to get into technology sales for IBM. When I started working with the federal government, it became clear that there are three objectives that a technology provider needs to align with in order to drive efficiencies: mission, budget and priorities. As government needs and challenges evolve in the fields of R&D, cyber, tech modernization and others, the need for enhanced capabilities grows. If you are a technology company and can’t align to those basic objectives of mission, budget and priorities, then it’ll be difficult to provide much value in the evolving technology needs within the federal government.”

