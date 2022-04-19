TSA Names Yemi Oshinnaiye as Next Agency CIO

Yemi Oshinnaiye, deputy chief information officer of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, will join the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in May to serve as CIO, Federal News Network reported Monday.

He will succeed Russell Roberts, who will step down as TSA CIO after more than four years in the role.

Oshinnaiye was appointed to his current position at USCIS in March 2019 and previously spent nearly two years at Reston, Virginia-based Dev Technology Group as chief technology officer, according to his LinkedIn profile.

His USCIS career started in 2012 as an IT specialist and he later served in the roles of branch and associate chief prior to being promoted to division chief of enterprise infrastructure in 2016.

He worked for Electronic Data Systems earlier in his career.

