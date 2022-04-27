Easy access to all the Government news updates

Vice Adm. Lisa Franchetti Nominated as Vice Chief of Naval Operations

1 min read

U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Lisa Franchetti, director of strategy, plans and policy (J5) at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has been nominated by President Biden to serve as the next vice chief of naval operations.

She also received the nomination to hold the rank of admiral, the Department of Defense said Tuesday. If confirmed by the Senate, Franchetti will succeed Adm. William Lescher, who has held the vice CNO role since May 2020.

Franchetti is a Rochester, New York, native, who was commissioned in 1985 through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps Program at Northwestern University.

She previously served as the U.S. Navy’s deputy chief of naval operations for warfighting development and commanded the U.S. 6th Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Korea and Carrier Strike Groups 9 and 15.

