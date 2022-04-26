Easy access to all the Government news updates

Tech Demonstrator for Army’s ISR Aircraft Program Kicks Off Operational Employment

1 min read

An electronic warfare aircraft designed to serve as a technology demonstrator for a U.S. Army aerial intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance program took off for an operational mission in the Indo-Pacific region, the Army reported Friday.

The contractor-owned Airborne Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare System aircraft will support processing, exploitation and dissemination operations and gather intelligence in real time within the area of responsibility of Indo-Pacific Command.

The service branch will use the data from the tech demonstration to inform future sensor requirements for the multidomain sensing system and allocate platform investments for the High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System’s future program of record.

An L3Harris Technologies-designed ARES tech demonstrator completed its maiden flight in August 2021.

