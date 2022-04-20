State Department OKs Tactical Radio Equipment Sale to Australia

The State Department has approved Australia’s request to procure multichannel software-programmable radio systems and equipment from the U.S. under a potential $42 million foreign military sales deal.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Tuesday Viasat and Data Link Solutions will act as principal contractors on the proposed sale of Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio Systems.

Australia asked to buy a total of 121 MIDS JTRS (5) and (6) terminals, seven MIDS-Low Volume Terminal (4) Block Upgrade Two retrofit kits and LVT cryptographic modules.

The Western Pacific country will deploy the equipment to facilitate interoperability with the U.S. military and Link 16 tactical data exchange. DSCA describes Australia as one of the “most important” U.S. allies in the region.

In May 2020, Viasat and Data Link Solutions won positions on a five-year, $999M contract to produce, retrofit and sustain MIDS JTRS terminals for the U.S. Navy.