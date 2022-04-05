State Department Creates Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy

The State Department has established a new bureau to address national security challenges, values considerations and economic opportunities associated with cyberspace, digital policy and digital technologies.

The department said Monday the bureau of cyberspace and digital policy will operate with three policy units: international cyberspace security, digital freedom and international information and communications policy.

Jennifer Bachus, formerly deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Prague, has been named senior bureau official and principal deputy assistant secretary for the CDP bureau.

Michele Markoff has been named acting deputy assistant secretary for international cyberspace security, while Blake Peterson has been appointed interim digital freedom coordinator. Stephen Anderson serves as acting deputy assistant secretary for international information and communications policy.

The CDP bureau will oversee and coordinate the State Department’s work on digital and cyberspace diplomacy to encourage responsible behavior in cyberspace and pursue policies that safeguard the security and integrity of the internet, uphold democratic values, foster competitiveness and serve U.S. interests, according to the new office’s website.