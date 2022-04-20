Sharon Burke, Jon Powers Named Senior Climate, Energy Advisors at Guidehouse; Ed Meehan Quoted

Guidehouse has added two experienced environmental executives, Sharon Burke and Jon Powers , as senior climate and energy advisors.

The consulting company said Wednesday that Burke and Powers will aid in Guidehouse’s ongoing efforts alongside the U.S. Department of Defense to maintain sustainability procedures and meet energy protocols .

Ed Meehan , defense segment leader and partner at Guidehouse, shared that the company is “extremely honored” to appoint the two executives advisorship. He explained that they will play an instrumental role in meeting the needs of a customer base that is launching a number of broad scope endeavors centered on environmental mindfulness and “delivering positive social impact through their projects and services.”

“We are looking forward to [Burke and Powers’] support, extensive knowledge and leadership to further the solutions we bring in helping the DoD advance their mission,” Meehan, who is a former winner of the Wash100 Award , continued.

Burke brings extensive knowledge of climate security, energy security, defense and critical mineral subjects to her new role. She has spent time in U.S. Congress, as well as the State Department and the Pentagon, including as assistant secretary of Defense for operational energy in the Obama administration.

Additionally, Burke founded and is president of environmental research and advisory firm Ecospherics and has overseen civic organizations such as the Center for a New American Security. Among her work’s principal focuses are seeking a way to serve both national security and environmental sustainability concerns and how to best create lasting change in these fields through policy measures.

Powers’ skill set lies in clean energy, in addition to sustainability and national security, aligning him with Burke. He also worked in the Obama administration as federal chief sustainability officer in charge of climate, renewables and sustainability practices for the government.

Furthermore, Powers served in the U.S. Army in Iraq and held the position of special advisor for energy to the assistant secretary of the Army, pushing for innovation in the branch’s approach to energy. In 2015, he established CleanCapital, an investment platform for clean energy, where he currently works as president and head of business development.

The newly appointed senior climate and energy advisors are poised to assist Guidehouse in helping its customers tailor their procedures and services to recent legislation such as the October 2021-released executive order climate adaptation plans.