Senate Approves Space Acquisition Nominee Frank Calvelli

1 min read

Frank Calvelli, a senior vice president at Booz Allen Hamilton, has received confirmation from the Senate to serve as assistant secretary of the Air Force for space acquisition.

He was nominated by President Biden in December 2021 and the nomination was approved by U.S. senators through a voice vote Thursday.

At a February confirmation hearing, Calvelli told Senate Armed Services Committee members he believes commercial innovation could help the Department of Defense outpace strategic competitors and that he would prioritize space architecture resilience efforts.

Calvelli has more than 34 years of government service experience that included eight years as principal deputy director at the National Reconnaissance Office before he joined Booz Allen in 2021.

He received the NRO Distinguished Performance Medal and the Presidential Rank Award for Distinguished Service, among other recognitions.

