Sebrena Sawtell Climbs Ranks to Director of Strategic Growth Marketing at Booz Allen

Longtime Booz Allen Hamilton executive and communications specialist Sebrena Sawtell has been appointed the company’s director of strategic growth marketing.

In her new role, Sawtell – who has also been elevated to principal status – will lead a newly created team and direct Booz Allen’s expansion efforts via marketing strategies, she said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

“Working for an amazing company that allows ideas that grow into new teams really is the cherry on top,” Sawtell added.

Sawtell has cultivated an over two decade career in marketing and public relations, nearly 15 years of which she has spent at Booz Allen. A master of business administration graduate from Southern Adventist University, Sawtell began her career as a marketing assistant for three regional hospitals in the Adventist Health Care network.

She then held the position of director of public relations for Life Care Centers of America and assistant vice president of Widmeyer Communications. While performing these roles, Sawtell additionally acted as an independent consultant for various children’s educational programs and oversaw their development and global distribution.

The executive entered Booz Allen at the end of 2007 as a lead associate. In this position, she presided on a leadership team focusing on strategic communications, organizational design and solving management challenges.

Sawtell became a senior associate in 2018, after which point she spearheaded the firm’s cybersecurity, intelligence and product marketing outreach.

The freshly minted director of strategic growth marketing believes in a marketing approach that is more than just selling something and communicates a meaningful story.

She holds a passion for educating special needs children and is a director for the Seventh-Day Adventist organization Pathfinders.

Sawtell’s promotion follows Booz Allen’s February instatement of Raynor Dahlquist as senior vice president heading up cyber strategy.