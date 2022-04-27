Seeks Public Comment on Proposed Rule for Employee-Based Small Business Size Standards

The Small Business Administration is proposing an update to employee-based size standards across nine sectors under the North American Industrial Classification System and is seeking public comment on the rule change.

The proposal, published Tuesday on the Federal Register site, includes the manufacturing, transportation, information and professional, scientific and technical services sectors.

SBA intends to increase 150 size standards based on the number of employees in a move to expand eligibility for smaller companies that want to participate in the agency’s contracting and loan programs.

The public comment period is open through June 27th. Earlier this month, the agency released four final rules that increase 229 revenue-based size standards in 16 industrial sectors.