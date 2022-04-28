Richard DalBello Named Director of NOAA Office of Space Commerce

Richard DalBello, a more than 30-year space industry veteran, has been appointed to serve as director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Space Commerce.

He will assume the position on May 9 and lead OSC in its effort to advance space technologies and coordinate activities, such as developing and licensing commercial remote sensing systems, NOAA said Wednesday.

DalBello most recently served as vice president of global engagement at Virgin Galactic responsible for overseeing the commercialization of the company’s carrier aircraft and space vehicles in international markets.

He also worked at the Office of Science and Technology Policy as director for space and aeronautics during the Obama administration.

Gina Raimondo, secretary of the Department of Commerce, said DalBello’s experience and expertise will support OSC as it seeks to coordinate with key government and private sector partners to advance U.S. leadership in the commercial space market.