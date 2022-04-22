Radiance Technologies Appoints TV Personality Dr. Travis S. Taylor as a Principal Research Scientist; CEO Bill Bailey Quoted

Radiance Technologies announced on Friday that Dr. Travis S. Taylor , scientist, author, engineer and television star, has joined the company as a principal research scientist.

“Dr. Taylor is an outstanding and highly qualified scientist whose inventive way of thinking will be a great asset for Radiance,” said Radiance Technologies CEO Bill Bailey .

In his new role, Dr. Travis Taylor will be support technical activities across the company as part of Radiance’s defense sector. With more than 20 years of experience supporting NASA, the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command as well as other customers, Dr. Taylor brings a wealth of experience to the company, which includes advanced concepts in space technologies.

In addition, he’s also starred in television shows such as the National Geographic Channel’s “ Rocket City Rednecks ” and the History Channel’s “ The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch .” Taylor has also written two textbooks, over 15 papers and 21 science fiction novels.

“I’m a hands-on type of researcher, and I really look forward to getting acquainted with all the work being done at Radiance and what we might do that is new in the future,” said Taylor.

