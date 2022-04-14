Pentagon Announces $800M in Additional Security Assistance to Ukraine

The Department of Defense announced that the Biden administration authorized an additional $800 million in security assistance to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian invasion.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said Wednesday that the latest package brings the total U.S. security assistance to Ukraine to more than $3.2 billion since the start of the administration and marks the seventh drawdown of military equipment from the department’s inventories for the Eastern European country since August 2021.

Military capabilities in the security assistance package include Howitzers and artillery rounds; AN/TPQ-36 counter-artillery radars; Switchblade tactical unmanned aerial systems; M113 armored personnel carriers; Mi-17 helicopters; unmanned coastal defense vessels; and AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel air surveillance radars.

DOD will also provide armored high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles, optics and laser rangefinders, C-4 explosives and demolition equipment and M18A1 Claymore anti-personnel munitions.