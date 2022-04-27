NIST Releases Draft 5G Cybersecurity Publication; Jeff Cichonski Quoted

The National Institute of Standards and Technology is soliciting feedback on a draft publication designed to help network operators implement secure 5G networks.

The draft document titled 5G Cybersecurity Volume B: Approach, Architecture and Security Characteristics offers information on a 5G network that the NIST’s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence is developing to demonstrate 5G cybersecurity capabilities, NIST said Tuesday.

NIST expects the network to enable researchers to come up with guidance that could be used by the wireless security community. The publication also includes a risk analysis of security capabilities that the standalone 5G network will demonstrate.

“The information contained in the document highlights security features that 5G offers,” said Jeff Cichonski, an information technology specialist at NIST and one of the publication’s authors. “Understanding what’s available can be critical to help operators and users of 5G understand and manage their cybersecurity risk when it comes to 5G.”

Cichonski added that the document also intends to shed light on how cloud-focused security capabilities could help safeguard a 5G network. Comments on the draft publication are due June 27th.