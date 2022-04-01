Navy to Recompete Littoral, Riverline Tech Prototyping Contract

The U.S. Navy has published a presolicitation notice for the recompete of a science and technology prototyping contract in support of missions in littoral and riverine environments.

According to the notice on SAM.gov, the Navy plans to award a potential five-year contract for prototype technologies that would augment naval manned and unmanned vehicles, weapons and weapons control systems.

Technologies under the proposed indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will be used in naval operations such as mine, amphibious and naval surface warfare, diving and life support, coastal and underwater intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

Naval Surface Warfare Center – Panama City Division scheduled a virtual conference on April 8 to discuss the presolicitation, with input from industry members expected by April 11th.

The organization will release the solicitation on April 27th and plans to select one small business to receive cost-plus-fixed-fee task orders during a one-year base period and a possible four-year extension period.

Serco is the incumbent on the existing prototyping contract.