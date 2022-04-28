Navy Rear Adm. Craig Clapperton Nominated as Commander of Fleet Cyber Command

U.S Navy Rear Adm. Craig Clapperton has received a nomination from President Biden to elevate to the grade of vice admiral and assume the role of commander of the Fleet Cyber Command and the Tenth Fleet at Fort George Meade in Maryland.

The Department of Defense said Tuesday Clapperton is the current commander of Combined Joint Task Force, Cyber, Tenth Fleet.

He assumed his current responsibilities in June 2021. Other notable movements in his military career include being commissioned in 1989, having naval flight officer designation in 1991 and earning a Master of Arts in National Strategy and Security Studies from the Naval War College in 2008.

Clapperton also has more than 2,800 operational flying hours in the A-6E Intruder, EA-6B Prowler and EA-18 G Growler aircraft. DOD made the announcement on Tuesday along with other flag officer nominations.