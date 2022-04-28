Lisa Casias to Head FirstNet Authority on Acting Basis

Lisa Casias, deputy CEO of the First Responder Network Authority, has been appointed to lead the agency on an acting basis in a move that takes effect May 9.

She will replace Edward Parkinson, who stepped down after more than three years in the CEO position and accepted a new role in the private sector, the FirstNet Authority said Tuesday.

Parkinson has been credited with coordinating national public safety broadband network development plans across the U.S. and territories and the agency’s initial network investments.

Casias, who assumed the deputy CEO role in November 2019, supports policy and strategy development and oversight of day-to-day operations at the FirstNet Authority.

The certified public accountant previously served as deputy assistant secretary for administration, deputy chief financial officer and director of financial management at the Department of Commerce.