NASA Tech Leader Joseph Pelfrey Appointed Deputy Director of Marshall Space Flight Center

Joseph Pelfrey, a NASA technology leader with almost two decades of experience, has been appointed to serve as deputy director of the Marshall Space Flight Center.

He will oversee the Huntsville, Alabama-based flight center’s 7,000-strong workforce and help manage its work portfolio in areas including human spaceflight, science and technology development, the space agency said Thursday.

During his almost 20-year career at Marshall, Pelfrey held positions of increasing responsibility, most recently as manager of the Human Exploration Development and Operations Office where he focused on the development and integration of space station payload, facility and environmental control and life support systems.

He also served as design integration lead within the Engineering Directorate, an engineering task manager for the Space Launch System and manager of the Exploration and Space Transportation Development Office.

Pelfrey started at Marshall in 2004 as an aerospace engineer in the Science and Mission Systems Office.