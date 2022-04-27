Jefferson Lab Establishes Research & Technology Partnerships Office; Director Stuart Henderson Quoted

The Department of Energy has created a new office at the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility to foster collaboration in support of research and technology innovation.

Jefferson Lab said the new Research and Technology Partnerships Office will drive the acquisition of additional partnership opportunities and promote initiatives aimed at leveraging the specialties and technologies of the Newport News, Virginia-based national laboratory.

The office will also be responsible for ensuring that the technology transfer process is observed by inventors.

“The establishment of the Research and Technology Partnerships Office is an important step to ensure the unique ideas and technologies that are developed here go on to benefit society, our nation and our region,” said Stuart Henderson, director of Jefferson Lab.

Marla Schuchman, a business strategist and marketing professional, was tapped to lead the office. She is tasked to oversee partnership development and industry engagement initiatives as well as to connect with Hampton Roads and the mid-Atlantic partners to support the lab’s regional priorities.

One of her plans for the office is to revamp the current processes to transform them into more agile, responsive and tailored steps for investors.

“The application of a particular technology may be in the commercial sector, incorporated into a novel or existing product or service. Or it may have so much potential that it can form the core offering of an entirely new business entity,” noted Schuchman.