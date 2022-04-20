Industry Groups Offer Key Considerations for Upcoming Executive Order to Counter Identity Theft

Six technology industry groups have called on White House officials to consider four additional priorities as the Biden administration works on a new executive order to prevent identity theft in benefits and services delivery and support victims of identity fraud.

The Cybersecurity Coalition, Better Identity Coalition and four other trade groups urged administration officials to provide tools that could help U.S. citizens safeguard themselves from identity thieves, including the deployment of mobile driver’s licenses, according to an April 13th letter obtained by FCW.

The groups said the EO should direct the Department of Homeland Security and the National Institute of Standards and Technology to speed up the development of guidance and standards to enable states to introduce remote identity proofing applications for mDLs.

Other priorities that should be considered in drafting the order are ensuring access of identity theft victims to direct assistance; establishing a governmentwide approach to enable identity attribute validation services; and requiring NIST to establish a Digital Identity Framework of best practices and standards to help agencies create attribute validation and other digital identity services.

The Electronic Transactions Association, Identity Theft Resource Center, National Cyber Security Alliance and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Technology Engagement Center also signed the letter.