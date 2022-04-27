GSA Introduces Online Platform to Help Federal Agencies Plan Acquisition Journey

The General Services Administration has unveiled a website designed to simplify the federal acquisition planning process for agencies and enable industry to facilitate the delivery of services and supplies to the federal marketplace.

The buy.gsa.gov website was developed using human-centered design and through usability testing and user research efforts involving GSA’s acquisition professionals, vendors and federal agencies, Sonny Hashmi, commissioner of GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service and a previous Wash100 Award winner, wrote in a blog post published Tuesday.

The online platform features pricing resources, documents and templates that could be used in acquisition planning; an interactive checklist and self-help modules for developing an acquisition package; and a tool that could enable users to carry out market research and find vendors and contract vehicles.

The Digital Innovation Division within GSA’s FAS oversees the development of the website.