GSA Builds Measurement Systems Lab at NASA’s Langley Research Center

A new research and development facility was constructed at Langley Research Center campus in Hampton, Virginia, to support space exploration, science and aeronautics missions of NASA.

The General Services Administration said Thursday its Mid-Atlantic Region built the Measurement Systems Laboratory to help ensure that Langley continues its critical R&D support for NASA in the 21st century.

The lab is a 5-story, 175,000-gross-square-foot facility designed to be sustainable while providing cutting-edge capabilities.

“The research that will take place in this new facility will help Langley deliver on its core mission to make revolutionary improvements to aviation, expand understanding of Earth’s atmosphere and develop technology for space exploration,” said Joanna Rosato, acting regional administrator for GSA’s Mid-Atlantic Region.

The NASA center and the GSA unit have been on a two-decade revitalization program to make sure that Langley is capable of adapting to changing mission and societal requirements.