GAO: Cyber Command Should Develop Outcome-Based Metrics to Evaluate Warfighting Capabilities

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has recommended that U.S. Cyber Command come up with outcome-based metrics for Joint Cyber Warfighting Architecture programs to support future Value Assessments.

GAO said Wednesday such metrics could help the command understand and determine how and whether new capabilities advance and support cyber warfighting missions.

JCWA was formed by USCYBERCOM in 2019 to help synchronize cyber warfighting functions and initiatives across the Department of Defense and includes software-enabled platforms, tools and sensors.

The congressional watchdog said the command has launched efforts to evaluate JCWA acquisitions but has not yet developed the metrics needed to support Value Assessments, outcome-based evaluations that seek to determine the effect of an acquisition program on mission outcomes and whether such outcomes are worth the investment.

“DOD concurred with the recommendation and identified steps it is taking to develop metrics for future Value Assessments,” the GAO report reads.